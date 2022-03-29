Goodstock joins efforts to help those affected by devastating tornadoes

The butcher shop will donate 50% of in-store sales to a tornado relief fund.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — After last week’s dangerous storms that saw at least five confirmed tornadoes rip through the area, several people have stepped up to help their neighbors affected by the disaster.

The Greater Round Rock Community Foundation is one such group that mobilized to assess the damage and begin efforts to fundraise in order to distribute assistance. Those efforts have manifested into the Round Rock Cares March 21 Tornado Disaster Relief Fund.

Round Rock-based butcher shop Goodstock by Nolan Ryan is contributing to that fund by donating 50% of all in-store sales this weekend, Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 3.

Goodstock is located on 3800 East Palm Valley Boulevard, Suite 11, in Round Rock, and their store hours are as follows:

Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.