The free expo will be on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Dust off your suits and business casual wear, Keep Austin Hired is this Wednesday!

This free virtual career expo hosted by the City of Austin hopes to strengthen the community and provide jobs for Austinites in need. The expo is open to Austin residents of all ages and expertise, and will take place online on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a statement from the City of Austin, 100 employers are anticipated to register. These employers are looking to fill openings in private companies, state agencies, higher education, technical schools and small businesses with openings for skilled labor and customer service workers.

As many Austinites have faced COVID-19 related employment difficulties in the past year, this expo hopes to provide much needed and accessible job opportunities to the public.

According to the City of Austin, in previous years, the expo showcased more than 4,000 job openings.

All participants can register online as either a job seeker or an employer. Job seekers are advised to complete a profile and upload a resume ahead of time. The expo will also include key presentations sharing tips and advise for job seekers.

Pre-registration for attendees and a complete list of employers is available at austintexas.gov/careerexpo.



