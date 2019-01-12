GEORGETOWN, Texas — American Express created small business Saturday 10 years ago to encourage people to shop locally.

On Saturday, a lot of shoppers in Georgetown took advantage of it.

"We got T-shirts, shirts, hats, a present and got hot sauce at the place down the street," explained shopper Ryan Cooper.

On the square you can find a little bit of everything, but the fellowship is what makes it special.

"Anybody can go online and order something from Amazon or from Walmart.com," said Mesquite Creek Outfitters owner Cody Hirt. " I think one of the charms of this place is the people who live in it, and you don't get to see those people or get to know them unless you shop small."

Hirt added, "Whenever you spend your dollars here, it stays in the community."

RELATED:

What 'Small Business Saturday' means for Austin businesses

Georgetown small business owners celebrate milestone

Hirt said he loves pouring money back into his community.

"What's great about that is whenever you bring your kids in and ask to support football, basketball or cheer-leading or something like that, we are able to give it right back to the community we received it from," Hirt said.

That's thanks to families like Ryan Cooper's.

"We try to make a point to shop small if we can," said Cooper.

RELATED: Small businesses hope people join their community on Small Business Saturday

Small businesses like Hirt's can continue to thrive in a world where big business and online shopping dominate.

"We believe there is a pie, and the bigger that pie is, it is better for the entire community," said Hirt.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Storm surge uncovers shipwreck on Lake Michigan

Kamala Harris aide leaves for Bloomberg campaign, after scathing resignation letter

'Star Wars' actor Billy Dee Williams identifies as gender fluid