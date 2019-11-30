BUDA, Texas — While people are getting their holiday shopping started on Friday, some small businesses hope you'll stop by them on Saturday.

Even on a rainy Black Friday as holiday shopping is beginning, some smaller stores are hoping business flows in.

"We're passionate about the companies we carry," said Andrew Maxwell, owner of Budaful Hiker.

Maxwell and his employee, Jon Halverstadt, were both in the store on Friday.

"It's more durable than a regular boot," Halverstadt told a customer. "They dry really quick too."

Even though Black Friday is more traditionally for big-box stores, small business owners say it's this weekend when they make half of their holiday sales.

"Just from this weekend ... it's crazy," said Maxwell.

When they opened their store in downtown Buda two years ago, they never expected that much of a response. If you ask them, it's the connection they make with customers, similar to what all small businesses do, that makes this a unique experience.

"Yes, I mean that's 100% what we're based on – I mean the community interaction," said Maxwell.

"We get people from San Marcos or North Austin, but at the same time our daily shoppers, the people that come out," said Halverstadt. "It's a good way for us to give a huge discount and give back to them."

"They trust us, we trust them; the community gets built from that," said Maxwell.

They hope others are able to join that community, and shop at a small business this Saturday.

Of course, there are plenty of other stores that all are hoping to see business. Even just on Main Street in Buda, Maxwell and Halverstadt says they have a community of other small business owners.

