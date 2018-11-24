AUSTIN — The big stores are the main focus of Black Friday, but the small stores are ready for some attention. Small Business Saturday is their time to shine.

Stores like League of Rebels, Toy Joy, Uncommon Objects and Monkey See Monkey Do all are ready for the day where you're supposed to shop at small local businesses.

Depending on who you ask, they'll tell you the best part of shopping small is knowing your shop owners or getting the real customer attention. But all the workers at the shops agree people shopping small is the only way they can continue to provide you with the best service.

"It's important that locals support us," said Musa Ato, the owner and founder of League of Rebels. "That's how we survive, that's how we get to stay here and it helps a lot."

"It's so important for our community, the things that make Austin amazing are all the small business so continuing to support those vs some of the other generic names that you find just to keep the city so vibrant," said Robby Pettianato, the manager of Toy Joy.

So whether the shops are downtown, down south or on South Congress, every store is ready.

