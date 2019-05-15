CEDAR PARK, Texas — Construction crews in Cedar Park will break ground on a new innovative medical sports facility.

The new facility called iSports will be located on the southeast corner of Highway 183A and Scottsdale Drive.

The 206,000-square-foot facility will combine together a family entertainment center, sports medicine facilities, retail stores and restaurants.

"We just really wanted to create an environment that was around all of the families," said Eric Perardi, with Perardi Development. "A lot of the things that you would leave a normal sports facility and drive to other places to do, we're trying to bring all those in so you can have a better experience while you're there."

Developers said they wanted to make sure Central Texas kids had access to any kind of sport that they want to either try or perfect without having to travel to another big city to do it.

"We're hoping that at iSports they'll be able to be exposed to a multitude of different sports and give these kids a chance to try different things and they can focus on their different work and what they're good at," said Perardi. "They can experience being coached by other coaches, trying other sports and being around other teammates."

“We aim to attract a wide range of businesses that are all connected to fitness and entertainment,” said Perardi. “Our hope is to create a family-oriented destination where physical fitness is fun for people of all ages, abilities and athletic interests.”

The biggest features of the facility include two National Hockey League-sized ice rinks and two turf fields. The fields will be used for soccer, lacrosse, football and numerous other sports.

Crews broke ground on the facility on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Developers said the plan is to have the building up by September and, if all goes well, families will be able to start coming here in June of 2020.

The developer said this is privately funded. They are not asking the city for an economic development incentive package right now.

