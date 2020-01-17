CEDAR PARK, Texas — A new Veterans Affairs clinic opened up Friday to help veterans who are moving to the Austin area or are already living here.

The new and larger Cedar Park VA Clinic is located on Medical Parkway and is adjacent to the Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.

The new clinic was built to better meet the needs of veterans across our community, and this isn't the first time additions have been made.

When the first clinic opened in 2003, it only had 10 exam rooms. The clinic was expended in 2009 with more exam rooms, laboratory services and a treatment room. In 2016, the clinic relocated to the North Bell Boulevard location but ran out of space after serving more than 12,000 veterans in 2019.

The new clinic will now serve veterans in more than 26,000 square feet in renovated space.

The Director for the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System said improvements to the clinic were needed because of the recent growth in Cedar Park.

"We are very proud to open this new space in Cedar Park to serve area veterans," said Michael L. Kiefer. "With the continued growth in Cedar Park and the surrounding area, we will stay vigilant in tracking the needs of area Veterans and expanding services as the needs demand."

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Friday morning for the grand opening.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'He was a very inspirational guy' | Family, friends honor victim in street racing crash with vigil

Get ready, Austin! Colder air is coming

45 minutes of horror: Texas woman attacked in her own home on New Year's