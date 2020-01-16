AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday morning's cold front has brought in slightly cooler air. Our temperatures dropped from record-breaking heat on Wednesday (82 degrees at Camp Mabry and at the Austin airport) to the upper 50s Thursday morning.

Temperatures Thursday will struggle to make it to the low 60s during the afternoon. The rain, cloud cover and north wind will help keep temperatures low.

The front that blew through the area will stall south of the Austin metro before returning north as a warm front. This means that scattered rain, cloud cover and even an isolated thunderstorm stays in the forecast through Friday.

The warm front will be responsible for the brief Friday warm up to near 70 degrees with higher humidity.

Another front will move through the area Friday night and Saturday morning. This will bring in cooler, dry air to the region. Rain stays in the forecast through Saturday morning with clearing Saturday afternoon. It will feel noticeably different by Sunday.

As of now, it looks like it stays cool through next week. The average for this time of the year is 61 degrees.

