AUSTIN, Texas — Summer is coming, and you're going to want plenty of ice for your drinks.

One product claims it can grant your wish for plenty of cubes and lots of room to store them.

RELATED: Does It Work: Cat TV videos to entertain your cat

We put Ice Genie to the test on Does It Work Wednesday.

Ice Genie promises it'll make your ice cube storage problems disappear by saving space. It claims it can hold 120 cubes – just fill then chill!

RELATED: Does It Work? The Fast Ball Magnetic Ball and Socket Phone Mount

The product is smaller than expected, but the directions are clear and concise.

Keeping the clear plastic cylinder inside, fill the Ice Genie through the little channels at the top.

RELATED: Does It Work: Nostalgia Retro Cotton Candy Maker

The cylinder holds the water in the sides of the Ice Genie so it'll freeze into cubes.

Let Ice Genie work its magic for a few hours, then take off the lid and squeeze the ice cubes out.

RELATED: Does It Work: Tac Zoom High Performance Zoom Lens

The problem is, the ice cubes are very, very small, and you'll have to make quite a few batches to fill up the container. And then everything inside the container melts together into a big ice ball.

Ice Genie gets a thumbs down.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin’s longest-standing H-E-B is being rebuilt from the ground up

Man impersonating Beto campaigner breaks into South Austin home, affidavit says

Vandalism outside CLEAT may have been politically motivated against police

Man sets himself on fire next to the White House