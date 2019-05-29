AUSTIN, Texas — A man who claimed to be campaigning for presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke was arrested on Tuesday for breaking into a home in South Austin and eating a Popsicle.

According to an arrest affidavit, James Bradford Gibbon II, 28, entered a home at the 800 block of Barton Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

A neighbor told police he saw Gibbon wearing a Beto T-shirt wandering around the front door of the property. When he asked him what he was doing, Gibbon allegedly said he was “campaigning for Beto for president.”

The neighbor then saw Gibbon approach another house across the street and warned him the owner had dogs, according to the affidavit.

The homeowner’s son called 911, the document says. When police arrived, the owner told officers she had walked in on Gibbon eating a Popsicle in the kitchen. Gibbon was allegedly caught leaving the house in the black Beto T-shirt and holding a Popsicle wrapper.

He admitted he did not have permission to enter the house, police said. The affidavit says he had gone through a wallet and a briefcase and attempted to hack an iPad while helping himself to a Popsicle.

Gibbon has been charged with burglary of a residence, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000. He is being held at the Travis County Jail on a $12,000 bail.

