List: Where to find Santa in Central Texas this holiday season

Not as many Santas are participating this holiday season, but it is still possible to get pictures taken or have him at a socially distant event. Here's how.

AUSTIN, Texas — The pandemic may have put a halt on a lot of activities and events, but it is not stopping Santa Claus from coming to town.

While some Santas stepped away from their roles this holiday season due to their own safety concerns, many others across Texas are still taking pictures with families and attending events, but in a different manner compared to year's past.

One Santa told KVUE his business shifted significantly, with half his business now virtual and half in-person.

"We've been using Zoom as a platform to visit with families and children, tell Santa what they would like to have for Christmas," said Santa Mark Wilson.

The pandemic may have put a halt on many activities and events, but it's not stopping #Santa from coming to town! Families can still visit with the jolly guy for socially distant photos or a virtual visit. Look at this Santa's set up! I have the details on @KVUE #DaybreakATX pic.twitter.com/GmgVp09Zng — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) December 16, 2020

In-person events look different too, with social distancing at the top of many Santas' safety checklists.

Here is a list of some different places to interact with Santa this year.

In-person pictures with Santa

The Arboretum: Santa will take pictures with the public every Sunday from noon - 2 p.m. through Dec. 20. Families must bring their own camera for the photos. Santa will stay a short distance away from families for safety.

Barton Creek Square Mall: Families can expect a professional photo-taking experience, with socially distanced photos six-feet away from Santa. Everyone is required to wear a mask and it is strongly encouraged for families to make reservations for the time slots available. Photos will take place until Christmas Eve.

Bass Pro Shops (Round Rock) and Cabela's (Buda): Visits Santa's Wonderland through Christmas Eve this season for socially distanced photos with Santa as he sits behind a plexiglass barrier. Families and staff are required to take a temperature screening, wear a mask, and stay apart from other households at all times. Families need to schedule a reservation online for a photo session. The set will be sanitized between visitors.

The Domain: Families can expect a professional photo-taking experience, with socially distanced photos six-feet away from Santa. Everyone is required to wear a mask and it is strongly encouraged for families to make reservations. Photos will take place until Christmas Eve.

The Domain Northside: This shopping center has a medley of holiday festivities going on, from a holiday tree light show and walk-thru experience to a Holiday breakfast on Dec. 19. While they do not have Santa Claus visiting, they do have his mailbox for children to mail their wish lists and letters.

"We have received a ton of letters and it is wonderful. It means people really want to get in the festive spirit," said Alison Goodman, Marketing Director for Domain Northside.

For each letter sent, $1 will go toward the Safe Alliance, a nonprofit that exists to stop abuse for everyone by serving survivors of child abuse, sexual assault, trafficking, and domestic violence.

Lakeline Mall and Round Rock Premium Outlets: Families can get professional photos taken with a socially distanced Santa this year. Santa and his elves will wear a mask and stay six feet away from each guest, who are also required to do the same. It is strongly encouraged for families to make reservations. Photos will take place until Christmas Eve.

Virtual Experiences and Santa for Hire

Families can also visit Santa virtually or hire Santa for their own events. While there are many options, at least two websites give people the opportunity to do this.

Epicentertainment.com: Select the type of performer wanted and fill out the form to put in a quote with the business. A team member will reach out to complete the process and find the best Santa for the event purpose.

Santaforhire.com: Call or Click "Book a Santa" and follow the online guide to completing the process. According to the process, sooner is better because they run out of Santa availability every year.