x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Holidays

List: 2020 holiday events in the Austin area

Here are some ways you can celebrate the holidays in Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Christmas is right around the corner, and although the pandemic has canceled many of this year's events, there are still some ways you can celebrate the holidays.

Things will look different this year. Due to the pandemic, many of the events featured in this article have made changes to keep attendees as safe as possible.

Know of other events in the Austin area that aren't on this list? Let KVUE know by emailing kvuedigital@kvue.com.

Here's a list of 2020 holiday things to do in the Austin area

Austin Trail of Lights

Credit: John Gusky
Photo by KVUE's John Gusky.

Starting off strong with one of the city's most popular events is the Trail of Lights. Usually, Austinites get to take a stroll through Zilker Park to see all of the lights, but this time around it will be a drive-thru event. You can purchase tickets online.
When: Grand opening is Sunday, Nov. 29

RELATED: 2020 Austin Trail of Lights drive-thru passes now available

Buda Trail of Lights

Credit: Courtesy of ci.buda.tx.us

For the 12th year in a row, the City of Buda is hosting its annual Trail of Lights event, and it will be drive-thru this year. You can see the Christmas lights and displays from the comfort of your vehicle. You can find more information such as the route map here.
When: Dec. 5-6, Dec. 10-13 and Dec. 17-20 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

COTA's Peppermint Parkway

Circuit of the America's Winter Wonderland.

For the past couple of years, the Circuit of the Americas has hosted a Winter Wonderland event, but this year it is turning into Peppermint Parkway for the holidays. Attendees will be able to drive around and see all kinds of lights and displays. Tickets are $35 per vehicle.
When: Nov. 27 through Jan. 3

Mozarts' Coffee Christmas Lights Show

Credit: John Gusky/KVUE

This coffee shop is known for its beautiful view of the Colorado River, but when the holidays roll around customers get a whole new experience with their extravagant lights. In order to see the light show, you will need to reserve a table in advance online here.
When: Nov. 20 through Jan. 6 from 6-11 p.m.

RELATED: Mozart's holiday light show will require a reservation this year

Pflugerville Pfestival of Lights

This year this event will be a drive-thru one and cars will be able to ride through Downtown Pflugerville. There will be no parade this year.
When: Starts Dec. 4 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Zilker Tree Lighting Ceremony

Credit: John Gusky
Photo by KVUE's John Gusky.

Every year Austinites flock to Zilker Park to see the Christmas Tree light up Downtown Austin, kicking off the start of the holiday season. But like most events this year, the 54th annual event will be virtual. It'll be streamed on ATXN Channel 6 and several City of Austin pages.
When: Sunday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m.

RELATED: 54th annual Zilker Holiday Tree lighting ceremony going virtual this year

WATCH: The History of Austin's Trail of Lights

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

As more Californians arrive in Texas, an exclusive community has become increasingly popular for relocation

Austin-Travis County steps back to Stage 4 of COVID-19 risk-based guidelines

Embryo frozen 20 years ago becomes Louisville couple's 'snowflake baby'