Austin health officials updating City's COVID-19 staging thresholds

Austin Public Health uses the 7-day average of hospital admissions as a metric for COVID-19 staging. APH updated the threshold between Stage 3 and Stage 4.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Health (APH) officials have updated its staging thresholds for COVID-19 risk-based guidelines after learning more about the COVID-19 omicron variant.

APH uses the 7-day moving average of hospital admissions to determine what COVID-19 risk-based guidelines the community should follow. Previously, Stage Three's threshold was 15 to 29. Now, with more information coming out about the transmissibility of the omicron variant, the upper-end of the Stage Three threshold was dropped to 24.

Here is a full breakdown of APH's staging thresholds of its Risk-Based Guidelines:

Stage 1 – 0-4

Stage 2 – 5-14

Stage 3 – 15-24 (Previously 15-29)

Stage 4 – 25-50

Stage 5 - 50<

As of Dec. 20, Austin is in Stage Three with a 7-day average of . Here are the guidelines health officials advise for Stage Three:

Fully vaccinated low-risk individuals should wear masks indoors in gatherings with people outside your household and while traveling.

should wear masks indoors in gatherings with people outside your household and while traveling. Fully vaccinated high-risk individuals should wear masks indoors in gatherings with people outside your household, while traveling, while dining, and while shopping.

should wear masks indoors in gatherings with people outside your household, while traveling, while dining, and while shopping. Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated low-risk individuals should wear masks in all situations and get fully vaccinated.

should wear masks in all situations and get fully vaccinated. Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated high-risk individuals should avoid activities unless essential and get fully vaccinated.

The update comes as the COVID-19 Modeling Consortium at the University of Texas at Austin released a report on Thursday, Dec. 16, detailing the emergence of omicron in the United States. APH officials said that one model shows hospitals could face record numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths –surpassing all previous peaks – if substantive behavioral changes aren’t made to reduce the spread of the virus.

A press conference to discuss the changes is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.