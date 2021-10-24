Get in the holiday spirit with these Austin bars and pop-ups!

Grab yourself a cup of cheer at any of these festive pop-ups and bars.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're looking to get in the holiday spirit with the help of some holiday spirits, you're in luck! This time of year, Austin is home to several holiday-themed pop-ups and bars serving up Christmas cheer and more than a little eggnog.

Here's a rundown of some of the places you can get holly jolly this holiday season:

Arguably Austin's most famous Christmastime pop-up, The Eleanor on Fifth Street transforms into "Miracle on 5th Street" this time of year. No reservations are offered for groups under 10, but you can purchase "dasher pass" to skip the line on busy weekend nights. Otherwise, get ready to wait.

This year's cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Snowball Old Fashioned, Jolly Koala, Christmas Carol Barrel and more.

Lala's Little Nugget is unique from the other spots on this list because it's actually Christmas-themed all year round! Lala's, which has been around since 1972, serves yuletide drinks like the Berry Christmas, Grounded Flight and Lump of Cole shot in an atmosphere of twinkling lights and lots of red and green.

If "Mele Kalikimaka" is your favorite Christmas song, Nickel City is for you. This bar serves tropical drinks like the Sippin' Santa, Parrot in a Pear Tree and Brah Humbug in Christmas-themed tiki glasses.

Don's Depot is a piano bar and dance hall serving up a lengthy list of Christmas cocktails, both hot and cold. Drinks include the Peppermint Patty (hot) and the Cindy Lou Who! (cold), the Moldy Fruitcake shot, a selection of seasonal beers and wine cocktails and many more.

During the holiday season, the JW Marriott's Edge Rooftop bar offers holiday cocktails and nightly "snow," plus Santa's Grottos cabanas available to reserve.

Edge Rooftop isn't the only place where you can reserve an "igloo" in Austin. Geraldine's Austin, located at the Hotel Van Zandt on Rainey Street, offers reservable igloos and themed drinks like the A-wreath-a Franklin.

Gibson Street Bar on South Lamar Boulevard goes all-out for the holidays with tons of lights and decked-out Christmas trees, plus hot-themed drinks like spiked hot cider, spiked hot cocoa and mint hot cocoa, and hot toddys.

Lucille Patio Lounge on Rainey Street also doesn't hold back on the holiday decor or the themed drinks, with options like mulled wine, spiked hot chocolate and their Apple Sauced cocktail.

Wonder Bar in the Domain is known for its Instagrammable installations and it pulls out all the stops for the holiday season. Stop by for cocktails like "It's Lit" – served in Christmas light-shaped glasses – and tons of photo ops.

If you celebrate Hanukkah, don't worry: Austin has a pop-up bar for you, too. Kitty Cohen's hosts the "Get Lit" Hanukkah pop-up bar during the holiday season featuring drinks like the Latke Punch and Mezcal Mitzvah. The bar also features three cocktails – Bab's Marg, Oy Fashioned and Shabbos Spritz – that include a donation to Shalom Austin JCC.

Looking for some festive fun that's a little more family-friendly? Here are just a few suggestions: