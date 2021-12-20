Austin police looking for suspect in child sexual assault investigation

An investigation revealed the suspect approached the victim in the parking lot, spoke to her briefly, and then ordered her into the back seat of his vehicle.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) needs the public's help identifying a man accused of raping a teenage girl in his vehicle.

The APD said officers responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 8911 N. Lamar Blvd., to check on a teenager seen in the area knocking on apartment doors. Police said the teenager told them she had just been raped. It happened around 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.

The APD described the suspect as a white male about 30 years old, standing between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 foot, 1 inch tall, with short dark brown or black hair and beard. The suspect was last seen wearing a light pale green T-shirt with a design on the front, blue jeans, brown shoes and a black zip-up jacket. The suspect's vehicle was described as a 2013-2019 four-door Jeep Wrangler with black rims.

Photos of the suspect and his vehicle can be seen below:

The APD is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect, as well as any individual who may have additional information about this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Child Abuse tip line at 512-974-6880, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.