AUSTIN, Texas — Those looking for a unique Austin tradition while doing some last-minute shopping are in luck. The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is in full swing at the Palmer Events Center.

The bazaar, which is celebrating its 44th season, features work from 200 artists as well as live music, two bars and food.

Shoppers can find anything from jewelry to pottery to clocks. Staffers said there's something for everyone.

This year, the event features new additions like the Wishing Trees, where you can write down your holiday wish and tie it to a tree; Capture the Moment Corner photobooths; the Armadillo Shopping Scavenger Hunt; the Kids Coloring Corner; and an Art Concierge Service where a personal shopper can help you find what you're looking for.

Stephanie Engebretson works for the bazaar and said there you can't find this type of art and music anywhere else.

"You can spend hours just looking at all the art that we have here: jewelry, abstract art, pottery, I mean, things that you've never seen before really," she said.

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar started on Dec. 13 and runs through 11 p.m. Dec. 23. Then, on Christmas Eve, it's open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

