AUSTIN, Texas — Trying to get re-acclimated to society after serving in the military can be difficult. Sometimes, a gesture of support can go a long way.

Friday night, an Austin veteran received something that caught him by surprise.

After the 4th inning of every home Round Rock Express game, the staff will play the game "What's the Box?" where a random fan tries to guess what prize is in a box. At the July 2 game versus the Sacramento River Cats, the Express coordinated a surprise that was a little more planned than usual.

Christopher Livesay joined the military in 1991 out of Dallas, following the footsteps of his family members. His father, grandfather and brother are all war veterans.

"My grandfather served in World War II," Livesay said. "My father did three tours in Vietnam. Then my brother and I both served in Iraq and also served in Afghanistan."

When Livesay served in Baghdad in 2003, his team was ambushed. After a bullet passed through his left knee, doctors later had to amputate his leg.

"Those were some pretty ugly days, so I'm very lucky to be here," Livesay said.

RELATED:

Want a Matthew McConaughey bobblehead? Be one of the first 2,500 fans to show up to this Round Rock Express game

Southeast Texas Homeless Coalition to build 'tiny homes' for hometown heroes

Group in Georgetown wants to build community for severely injured veterans

At the end of the 4th inning during "What's the Box?," Livesay thought he was randomly chosen. When he correctly guessed what was in the box correctly – a key – he opened the box to find a key to a brand new, mortgage-free house.

"It's a relief," Livesay said. "I can't believe this happened."

This gift came from the nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes. This organization gives homes to veterans who served during the time of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The nonprofit aims to gift as many as 33 homes in 2019, which comes out to one home every 11 days.

"It's one thing I don't have to worry about now," Livesay said. "I'm so thankful."

The goal is for Livesay and his family to move into their new home by the end of the year. Livesay said he thought he was at the game Friday night as just one of thousands of candidates that could receive a new home. He thought he was there only to support the nonprofit. Instead, he left with a new home.

WATCH: Paralyzed Austin police officer celebrates new home

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Ex-DPS official accused in brutal rape bonds out of jail

New style of affordable homes coming to Mueller area in East Austin

Austin police urge joggers, hikers and bikers to be aware on trails