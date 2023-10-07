x
Recipes

Gameday Grilling: Tri tip

Learn how to prepare a cut of beef that is the best parts of brisket and the best parts of sirloin!

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're ready to impress your friends with a tender and flavorful cut of beef that they might be unfamiliar with, it's time to try tri tip.

Ingredients:

  • Tri tip (usually packaged in 2.5-3-pound steaks)
  • Favorite steak seasoning (can be as simple as salt, black pepper and garlic powder)
  • Butter

Instructions:

  1. Trim excess fat from tri tip, but leave the fat cap (about 1/4 inch thick)
  2. Season with favorite steak seasoning
  3. Smoke on low heat (around 220 F) with the fat cap up
  4. Remove the tri tip when the internal temperature reaches 130-135 F
  5. Raise the grill temperature to at least 500 F
  6. Sear all sides of the tri tip for about a minute on each side
  7. Allow tri tip to rest for 10 minutes.
  8. Slice against the grain – the grain of a tri tip runs in two different directions, so you will have to slice half of the meat one way, and the remaining half another way.
  9. Enjoy!

