Gameday Grilling: Tri tip

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're ready to impress your friends with a tender and flavorful cut of beef that they might be unfamiliar with, it's time to try tri tip.
Ingredients:
- Tri tip (usually packaged in 2.5-3-pound steaks)
- Favorite steak seasoning (can be as simple as salt, black pepper and garlic powder)
- Butter
Instructions:
- Trim excess fat from tri tip, but leave the fat cap (about 1/4 inch thick)
- Season with favorite steak seasoning
- Smoke on low heat (around 220 F) with the fat cap up
- Remove the tri tip when the internal temperature reaches 130-135 F
- Raise the grill temperature to at least 500 F
- Sear all sides of the tri tip for about a minute on each side
- Allow tri tip to rest for 10 minutes.
- Slice against the grain – the grain of a tri tip runs in two different directions, so you will have to slice half of the meat one way, and the remaining half another way.
- Enjoy!
