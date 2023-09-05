x
Gameday Grilling: Pork belly burnt ends

Learn how to make "meat candy" for your next game day watch party!

AUSTIN, Texas — Hoping to impress your friends with a finger food they may have never tried? KVUE has you covered with pork belly burnt ends!

Ingredients:

  • Pork belly (typically come in cuts around 4 pounds)
  • Favorite pork rub
  • Butter
  • Apple juice
  • BBQ Sauce
  • Honey

Instructions:

  1. Cut pork belly into 1 inch by 1 inch cubes
  2. Toss cubes in pork seasoning
  3. Place cubes on a wire tray and smoke at 225 degrees F for three hours, spraying with apple juice every hour. Gameday Grilling Tip: Rotate the trays every hour or so to prevent one group of the burnt ends from being overcooked
  4. Transfer burnt ends to a tin pan
  5. Mix 1 cup barbecue sauce, 3 tablespoons melted butter, 3 tablespoons honey, then coat burnt ends with sauce mixture
  6. Cover the tin with foil and return to the smoker (at 250 degrees F) until the internal temperature reaches 200 degrees F
  7. You can finish the cook with the tin uncovered to ensure the sauce sticks to the meat

Share your results:

Take a picture or video of your pork belly burnt ends and send them my way on Twitter (@JeffJonesSports) or Instagram (@Gameday_Grilling).

Jeff Jones on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram   

KVUE on social media:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

