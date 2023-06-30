Gameday Grilling: Smash Burgers

AUSTIN, Texas — If you want to take homemade burgers to the next level, try this thin, crispy version of a BBQ staple.
Ingredients:
- 80/20 ground beef (the high fat content is important)
- Seasoned salt
- Coarse black pepper
- Onion powder
- Butter
- Toppings of your choosing (cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, etc)
- Flat top cooking surface (griddle, cast iron skillet, etc)
- Burger press or flat metal spatula
Instructions:
- In a bowl, lightly season 80/20 ground beef with seasoned salt, coarse black pepper, and onion powder.
- Hand mix the beef, then roll into balls. Each pound of beef should produce 6-8 balls.
- Preheat flat top cooking surface to 500F.
- Add butter to preheated cooking surface and spread it around.
- Place balls of ground beef onto cooking surface, leaving enough room for each ball to spread when smashed.
- Using a burger press, wrapped in parchment paper, smash each burger, seconds after placing them.
- Lightly season each smashed patty with seasoned salt, coarse black pepper, and onion powder.
- Flip after 3-4 minutes
- Immediately add cheese to the patties that you want to produce cheeseburgers.
- Pull from heat when the patties hit 160F internal temperature--which should be 1-2 minutes after being flipped.
- Add the toppings of your choice.
- Enjoy!
