Recipes

Gameday Grilling: Smash Burgers

Seasoned and seared patties, with a better taste and texture than traditional burgers!

AUSTIN, Texas — If you want to take homemade burgers to the next level, try this thin, crispy version of a BBQ staple.

Ingredients:

  • 80/20 ground beef (the high fat content is important)
  • Seasoned salt
  • Coarse black pepper
  • Onion powder
  • Butter
  • Toppings of your choosing (cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, etc)
  • Flat top cooking surface (griddle, cast iron skillet, etc)
  • Burger press or flat metal spatula

Instructions:

  1. In a bowl, lightly season 80/20 ground beef with seasoned salt, coarse black pepper, and onion powder.
  2. Hand mix the beef, then roll into balls.  Each pound of beef should produce 6-8 balls.
  3. Preheat flat top cooking surface to 500F.
  4. Add butter to preheated cooking surface and spread it around.
  5. Place balls of ground beef onto cooking surface, leaving enough room for each ball to spread when smashed.
  6. Using a burger press, wrapped in parchment paper, smash each burger, seconds after placing them.
  7. Lightly season each smashed patty with seasoned salt, coarse black pepper, and onion powder.
  8. Flip after 3-4 minutes
  9. Immediately add cheese to the patties that you want to produce cheeseburgers.
  10. Pull from heat when the patties hit 160F internal temperature--which should be 1-2 minutes after being flipped.
  11. Add the toppings of your choice.
  12. Enjoy!

