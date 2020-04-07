Gameday Grilling: Pizza!

No need for delivery, learn how to make this watch party favorite at home

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game day watch parties once sports return? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make pizza that will impress all your friends.

Ingredients for dough:

3 1/2 cups bread flour (all-purpose flour will work, but change the consistency of the dough)

1 teaspoon sugar

2 1/4 teaspoons dry instant yeast

2 teaspoons salt

Classic olive oil

Sauces, cheeses and toppings of your choice

Cornmeal

Instructions:

Combine (but don't yet mix) bread flour, sugar, dry instant yeast, and salt. Grease the sides of another bowl with two teaspoons of classic olive oil. While mixing dry ingredients, add in 1 and 1/2 cups of 110-degree water, and two tablespoons of classic olive oil. Mix until dough turns into a ball.

***GAMEDAY GRILLING TIP: If your ball is dry, add a tablespoon of water. If dough is sticky add a bit of flour.***

4. Scrape onto a lightly floured surface and kneed into a small, firm ball.

5. Set ball in greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap.

6. Put bowl in the microwave along with a cup of hot water (I microwave a coffee mug full of water for one minute before adding the bowl with dough), and let both sit for an hour.

7. During this hour, prepare any toppings that might take time – like chicken.

8. Preheat grill/pizza stone at 400 degrees.

9. Set aside two pieces of plastic wrap.

10. Separate the dough into two, equal balls and wrap each in plastic wrap. Let them rest for 10 minutes at room temperature.

11. Sprinkle flour on a clean surface, then, using a rolling pin that also has some flour sprinkled on it, roll the first dough ball out into a pizza shape.

12. Sprinkle cornmeal on a tray, before adding your flattened dough.

13. Top with sauces, cheeses and other toppings of your choice.

14. Slide pizza onto preheated grill/pizza stone.

15. Quarter-turn pizza every two minutes, for at least eight minutes, then remove from grill when it reaches desired level of crispiness.

16. Cut and enjoy!

