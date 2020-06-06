Gameday Grilling: Burgers!

Learn some new tricks to a classic watch party dish.

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game day watch parties once sports return? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make some juicy burgers that will impress all your friends.

Ingredients:

1 pound ground chuck (80% lean/20% fat)

Black pepper

Salt

Garlic powder

Worcestershire sauce

Instructions:

Sprinkle generous amounts of black pepper, salt and garlic powder onto the ground chuck. Mix the meat together so the seasoning is evenly distributed. Roll the meat into balls – I typically do four balls per pound – then flatten into patties Create indentations in each patty to keep them from "bloating" when on the grill.

GAMEDAY GRILLING TIP: I put Worcestershire sauce in each indentation for added moisture and flavor

5. Preheat grill to 300 F and cook burgers on indirect heat until they reach an internal temperature of 135 F. Only flip each burger once during this step.

6. Move burgers to direct heat and let them hit 157 F internal temperature. Only flip each burger once during this step.

7. Let the burgers rest for 20 minutes. During this time, the internal temperature should rise to the USDA recommended temperature: 160 F.

8. Add your favorite toppings and condiments. Enjoy!

Share your results:

Take pictures or videos of your food, and send them my way on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram (@JeffJonesSports).