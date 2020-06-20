Gameday Grilling: Reverse-seared steaks

Learn a new technique to making great steaks.

Looking to spice up game day watch parties once sports return? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make some great T-bone steaks that will impress all your friends.

Ingredients:

T-bone steak (or cut of your choice)

Salt

Pepper

Garlic powder

Butter

Instructions:

Season both sides of steak with generous amounts of salt, pepper and garlic powder. Place on smoker/grill on indirect heat around 200 F. Bring the internal temperature of the steak to 110-120 F.

GAMEDAY GRILLING TIP: You can put the steak on a cold grill, so it spends extra time in the smoke as your grill is rising to the correct temperature

3. Remove from smoker and allow the steak to rest while you bring the temperature of your grill up to at least 500 F. Hotter is better (around 800 F is ideal), but if your grill only goes up to 500 F, allowing a cast iron skillet to preheat could be helpful.

4. Return steak to the grill, this time on direct heat, searing both sides.

5. If you like your steak cooked medium, remove it from the grill when the internal temperature reaches 132 F.

GAMEDAY GRILLING TIP: Your steak's internal temperature will continue to rise even after you pull it from the grill, so pull it a few degrees before your ideal temperature. My ideal temperature is around 140 F, so I pull my steaks between 132 F and 137 F, depending on the thickness.

6. Let your steak rest for 10 minutes.

7. Enjoy!

