List: Austin restaurants serving Thanksgiving takeout meals, turkey dinner

AUSTIN, Texas — Undoubtedly, Thanksgiving is going to look and feel much different in 2020.
Amid a global pandemic, family dinner get-togethers may be potentially much smaller. For those who are thinking about alternative ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in the Austin area, KVUE wanted to provide some local places you can support and still stuff your face with a nice turkey dinner – or ham ... whatever you fancy.
Here is a list of restaurants in Austin that are offering Thanksgiving deals:
- Aba: Located at 1011 S. Congress Ave. This Mediterranean restaurant in Austin is serving Thanksgiving meals which include their own flavors of chicken and beef tenderloin kebabs, pumpkin hummus, green beans and more. More information: abarestaurants.com/austin
- Andiamo: Located at 2521 Rutland Drive, No. 325. According to Austin 360, Andiamo is serving a fall-inspired meal that includes pumpkin ravioli, butternut squash soup, roasted asparagus and potatoes. Meals for two will cost $55. More information: andiamoitaliano.com
- Comedor and Assembly Kitchen: Mexican restaurant, Comedor, has teamed up with Assembly Kitchen to serve Thanksgiving kits that can feed from four to up to 12 people and be customized with additions of different offerings. They offer both vegan and non-vegan options. More information here.
- Contigo Catering + Dispatch: According to Austin 360, Contigo Catering + Dispatch offers Thanksgiving options for eight people available for pre-order pickup or delivery including an assortment of sides (baked brie, green beans, roasted sweet potatoes and more) for $180, turkey dinners with sides and rolls for $225, pumpkin pie for $25 and more.
- Dai Due: Located at 2406 Manor Road. The butcher shop and restaurant is selling brined organic turkeys (you do the cooking) for $9 per pound, along with smoked ham ($18 per pound); turducken sausage ($14 per pound); brined quail ($6 each); family sides that include mashed potatoes, braised collard greens, wild game dirty rice; and more. Call 512-524-0688 to place an order.
- Easy Tiger: Located at 6406 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road. Easy Tiger has a variety of Thanksgiving meals available, from a complete Thanksgiving meal for four to six people to a stuffing kit. More information here.
- Fresa’s: Located at 1073 South First St. Fresha's is serving a roasted turkey meal for eight to 10 people for $285 and for four to six people for $185. Orders must be placed by Nov. 23 and pick up will be on Nov. 25. You can order online or call 512-915-0362.
- H-E-B: You can order a Thanksgiving Meal for four or eight people starting on Nov. 16, available for curbside pickup or home delivery. Visit H-E-B's website for Thanksgiving deals.
- Huckleberry: Located at 2340 Braker Lane. Huckleberry's is offering four pounds of smoked turkey breast for $60, "envy" turkey gravy for $8, chorizo dressing to feed four to six people for $20, pimento cheese mashed potatoes for $20 and more. More information here.
- Intero: Located at 2612 E. Cesar Chavez St. The Italian restaurant is taking pre-orders for pickup of proteins and sides that serve four to six people, including pork loin roast for $60, smoked turkey roulade for $60, roasted pumpkin salad with walnuts and apples for $20, an assortment of Artisan chocolates for $45 and more. More information here.
- Kerbey Lane Cafe: Thanksgiving family packages feature all your holiday favorites in Kerbey Lane's one-stop-shop. Packages are available only through preorder by phone, served cold and feed up to six people. They cost $89 per package. For more information, visit the Kerbey Lane Cafe website.
- Launderette: Located at 2115 Holly St. Launderette is serving a bone-in turkey breast meal, which serves four to six people, including sides like herbed sourdough stuffing, ginger cranberry sauce and honey butter rolls for $150. More information here.
- Micklethwait Craft Meats: Located at 1309 Rosewood Ave. Micklethwait Craft Meats is serving family meals for up to 12 people, holiday sides and pies (pecan and pumpkin). Here is a look at their holiday menu.
- Olamaie: Located at 1610 San Antonio St. Olamine is serving an “Everything But the Turkey” package for $150 that serves six. The meal includes green bean casserole, broccoli cheese casserole, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and biscuits. More information here.
- Stiles Switch: Located at 6610 North Lamar Boulevard. The barbecue restaurant has whole smoked turkey breasts for $65, whole briskets for $135, and corn casserole for $45. More information here.
- Swedish Hill: Located at 1120 W. Sixth St. Swedish Hill is serving a large brined and roasted turkey for $145, rotisserie turkey breast (serves three or four) for $60 and an assortment of family sides that serve four to six people, including sourdough stuffing with pine nuts and fennel ($19), cornbread stuffing ($19), green bean casserole ($20). More information here.
- TLC: Located at 1100 S. Lamar Boulevard. TLC has a package for eight to 10 people with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sauces, and pecan pie for $260. More information here.
- TLV: This Israeli restaurant in Austin is selling Thanksgiving kits for two ($100) and four ($175) that include kabocha squash hummus, smoked green beans with tahini ranch, grilled Brussels sprouts, turkey shawarma and more. Call 512-608-4041 or visit the website to order.
Let the KVUE team know of other deals to add to this list by emailing us at kvuedigital@kvue.com.
