KVUE at Home | Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes

AUSTIN, Texas — It's November and that means Thanksgiving is just around the corner. If you're looking to switch up your traditional mash potatoes recipe - this is the dish for you!
Since I was a kid, mashed potatoes have always been my favorite thanksgiving side and the dish I look forward to eating every year.
So once I learned this recipe, it was a no-brainer to bring it to every potluck event, Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving!
But enough of me telling you how good it is, let's get started!
RELATED:
Ingredients:
- 3 pounds of potatoes
- 6 TBSP of butter (divided)
- 1 Shallot
- 4+ cloves of Garlic
- 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream
- 6 oz Parmesan cheese
Method:
- Put potatoes into boiling water. This process takes anywhere between 25-40 mins.
- Mince the garlic cloves and shallot. Place it all into a bowl and set aside.
- Brown 4 TBSP on butter in a pan. Continually swirl the butter so that it doesn't burn. (See video)
- Once browned, add the butter to the bowl with garlic and shallots.
- Grate Parmesan cheese while potatoes continue to cook.
- Once potatoes are done, drain. Then, using a potato ricer, mash potatoes in a pot.
- Add the remaining 2 TBSP of butter into the pot with the potatoes and add the brown butter mixture.
- Using a hand mixer, slowly mix in 1 1/2 cups of heavy whipping cream into the bowl incorporating well.
- After all the cream has been mixed, add in the cheese and mix even more.
- Serve warm and enjoy!
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Williamson County moves into orange phase, indicating high community spread of COVID-19