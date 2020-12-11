x
KVUE at Home | Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes

KVUE's Hank Cavagnaro teaches us how to make mashed potatoes.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's November and that means Thanksgiving is just around the corner. If you're looking to switch up your traditional mash potatoes recipe - this is the dish for you!

Since I was a kid, mashed potatoes have always been my favorite thanksgiving side and the dish I look forward to eating every year. 

So once I learned this recipe, it was a no-brainer to bring it to every potluck event, Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving!

But enough of me telling you how good it is, let's get started!

Ingredients:

  • 3 pounds of potatoes
  • 6 TBSP of butter (divided)
  • 1 Shallot
  • 4+ cloves of Garlic 
  • 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream
  • 6 oz Parmesan cheese

Method:

  1. Put potatoes into boiling water. This process takes anywhere between 25-40 mins. 
  2. Mince the garlic cloves and shallot. Place it all into a bowl and set aside.
  3. Brown 4 TBSP on butter in a pan. Continually swirl the butter so that it doesn't burn. (See video)
  4. Once browned, add the butter to the bowl with garlic and shallots. 
  5. Grate Parmesan cheese while potatoes continue to cook.
  6. Once potatoes are done, drain. Then, using a potato ricer, mash potatoes in a pot.
  7. Add the remaining 2 TBSP of butter into the pot with the potatoes and add the brown butter mixture. 
  8. Using a hand mixer, slowly mix in 1 1/2 cups of heavy whipping cream into the bowl incorporating well. 
  9. After all the cream has been mixed, add in the cheese and mix even more.
  10. Serve warm and enjoy!

