Still gathering on Thanksgiving? Here's what local doctors say you should start doing now

AUSTIN, Texas — There are two weeks to go until Thanksgiving, typically a holiday where families travel far and wide for a big gathering around the table.

As the Central Texas area is seeing another spike in cases, local doctors are warning to create a plan now.

On a Facebook Live on Friday, KVUE asked viewers what Thanksgiving will look like this year. Some wrote "virtual Thanksgiving with Zooms" while others wrote "normal as usual."

Dr. Natasha Kathuria is a local emergency room doctor who also works at hospitals across Texas and is a global health specialist. She has a helpful list of boxes you can check off in the next two weeks if you do plan to see your loved ones.

First, she said start quarantining now.

"So, we are about 13 days from Thanksgiving. It is extremely important for us to realize we are in that two-week window to start quarantining," said Dr. Kathuria.

After quarantining, here's what she recommends next.

"If you can test, we suggest testing with the PCR test. It's the most accurate test for COVID-19, but it's still not a perfect test and it still cannot clear anyone from COVID-19 – it doesn't mean you don't have it," said Dr. Kathuria.

Here's her last piece of advice for Thanksgiving Day.

"When you gather with you family we really want people to limit the number of people as much as possible within reason between you and your loved ones, and make sure you are spending as much as you can outdoors with a mask on. It limits the potential exposure – there's wind and air movement, which really helps with viral transmission," said Dr. Kathuria.