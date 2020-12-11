Thanksgiving travel forecast drops most since Great Recession

AAA is predicting a 10% drop in Thanksgiving travel across American and a more than 5% drop in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — A lot fewer Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year, according to the holiday travel forecast released by AAA on Thursday.

Due to COVID-19 and unemployment, AAA predicts that air travel will be down 47.5% nationwide and 44.6% in Texas. Traveling on the roads is expected to drop by about 4% nationwide and only about 1% in Texas.

“Travel is a personal choice, and the decision to do that is personal,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. “It's up to every individual how much of a risk they are willing to take.”

Local health officials have urged Austinites to stay home for Thanksgiving and to not celebrate with people outside of their homes.

The latest data indicates COVID-19 cases are on an upward trajectory in 50 states.

Here’s the travel forecast for Texas:

3.8 million expected to travel by car, down 1%

151,000 expected to travel by air, down 44.6%

21,240 expected to travel by bus, train or cruise, down 76.2%

3.9 million Texans expected to travel between Nov. 25 and 29

Here’s the travel forecast for the U.S.:

47.8 million expected to travel by car, down 4.3%

2.4 million expected to travel by air, down 47.5%

353,000 expected to travel by bus, train or cruise, down 76.2%

50.6 million Americans expected to travel between Nov. 25 and 29

“For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure,” AAA Texas Vice President and General Manager Kent Livesay said in a news release.

In 2019, AAA reports 55 million Americans traveled.

Airlines have been increasing flight capacity – either adding seats or replacing smaller aircraft with larger ones – in preparation for the holiday travel season.

United announced this week it would add 1,400 flights for Thanksgiving travel nationwide. The airline is also planning to increase capacity at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport by 17% through December.

Southwest will boost capacity 32% the week of Thanksgiving at AUS to accommodate and expected spike in travelers.

The latest data from AUS indicates air travel is down about 70% compared to last year, which is better than the initial drop of 96% when the pandemic first started.