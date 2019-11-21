AUSTIN, Texas — November is National Adoption Month, so a lot of awareness has been brought towards finding homes for the growing number of foster children in Texas.

However, with this attention on adoption, KVUE wanted to clarify any discrepancies people had concerning how much it costs.

The answer depends on if you want public/state or private and international adoptions.

Foster to Adopt (State adoption)

According to the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), it only costs between $300 to $400 to adopt a child through the state.

That cost covers court fees and fees associated with getting a license to adopt, said Catie Hammond, the foster adopt development supervisor for DFPS.

Some families do spend more depending on their legal representation.

"Some families chose to hire an attorney that may cost more, so it's up to the family to work with the adoption attorney they pick and see what their costs are," Hammond explained.

However, once these fees are paid, all families who adopt have to worry about are the typical costs of having a child: clothes, food, shelter, activities, etc.

Once the child is adopted, the state also provides financial assistance to the child and family.

The child qualifies for Medicaid and is eligible for free in-state college tuition to any Texas public school, Hammond said.

In addition, the family receives a monthly reimbursement between approximately $400 to $500, depending on the child's eligibility.

"There's a lot of great benefits and it depends on what the child is eligible for, and we have great specialists to work and determine what the amount is and talk to the family to negotiate that price," Hammond said.

PHOTOS: Central Texas children seeking adoption

PHOTOS: Central Texas children seeking adoption at Heart Gallery This is Ka'Maurion. Heart Gallery Bio: "Ka'Maurion is a well-mannered little boy. He is very friendly and outgoing. He loves to be silly and make people laugh, or charm them with a huge smile. He is always ready to join his friends for a game of basketball. When he's not playing outside, he likes to watch Spiderman cartoons. His favorite food is chicken nuggets! Ka'Maurion is a smart little boy and would love a kind and patient family to support him as he continues to learn and grow." (Photo: Marilyn Griggs Photography) This is Billy. Heart Gallery bio: "Billy likes to go for walks and be outdoors. He is happy to show affection and he loves to give hugs. Billy is diagnosed with autism. He has limited verbal skills, but is learning sign language. He can communicate by using body language and showing his caregivers what he wants and needs. He is able to dress himself, but he prefers not to wear shoes. Billy has the ability to build attachments with caregivers and peers. He requires consistent supervision to ensure his safety. Billy does well with a routine schedule and when he knows what is expected. In school, Billy enjoys participating in outings." (Photo: Maureen Petru Photography) This is Alonzo. Heart Gallery bio: "Alonzo is a sweet, kind, and friendly child who loves playing with other children. He enjoys reading books and has an amazing book collection. He would love for someone to read books with him. He also enjoys superhero movies and Disney Channel movies. His favorite movies are Descendants and Descendants 2. He loves to sing, especially songs from movies, and is happy to perform when asked. Alonzo has many other talents! He loves to draw and he designs his own coloring books which he shares with his friends. He also likes to cook, and considers being a chef some day. Alonzo's favorite color is gold (befitting his shining personality!)" (Photo: Jenny Krummel Photography) This is Thomas. Heart Gallery bio: "Thomas (Tom) is a kind-hearted, funny, and compassionate boy. He loves to please people. He is very mannerly and opens doors for people. Tom enjoys being active and having a structured schedule. He likes to play video games, ride his bike and to listen to music. He loves to garden as a way to relax and to be in nature. Tom loves to hike and go for walks. He also likes working with his hands and putting Legos together. He is confident in his wants and will voice his opinion, but he reacts well to compromise or redirection. Tom is currently learning skills for sharing with his peers." (Photo: Marilyn Griggs Photography) This is Kendra & Te'Asia. Heart Gallery bio: "Kendra and Te'Asia are both very loving girls who are full of life and show an overwhelming empathy towards animals and children younger than them. Their verbal communication skills are limited, though this has not limited their bond with each other. In fact, it appears to have strengthened it. Both girls look for each other when separated and light up when the other enters the room. Te'Asia can easily make Kendra laugh and is very eager to hear her sister giggle. Kendra is always willing and eager to be by Te'Asia's side experiencing all the new things that they are getting to learn in school and their any new environment. They love to be read to, play with dolls, listen to music, dance, do hair, complete arts and crafts, and play outside. Kendra is the oldest but often looks for her sister for comfort. Kendra enjoys looking at books and organizing things. Te'Asia is more curious and enjoys showing others what she can do and new things she has learned. Kendra appears to understand what is being asked of her more than her sister and will try to help redirect her sister if Te'Asia cannot understand. Te'Asia loves to make others laugh and appears to enjoy making her sister laugh most of all. She is extremely curious of her environment and loves to explore everything around her." (Photo: Scott Hill, Brenham Portrait Gallery) This is Harley and Mickey. Heart Gallery bio: "Harley and Mickey are two sweet siblings who enjoy spending time together. They both are hard-working and love being outdoors. They love to go fishing at every possible chance. Mickey loves playing video games and enjoys drawing. He also loves to watch or play sports. And he enjoys watching movies, riding his bike, and helping with work projects. He loves to fish, and enjoys doing odd jobs to earn money for fishing equipment, Nerf guns, and going on outings. He is very good at helping to build and fix things. Mickey enjoys spending one-on-one time with adults. He thrives when he receives individual attention. Harley is an affectionate youth. He is very sweet and likes to give hugs. He is very honest about his feelings and likes to make others happy. He enjoys watching movies or playing outdoors with his friends. Harley loves helping his brother build and fix things. He likes doing jobs around the house to stay busy. He enjoys spending time with the grownups in his life." (Photo: Laura Acton Photography) This is Gabriella. Heart Gallery bio: "Gabriella (Gabby) is a happy little girl who seeks attention from everyone around her. She is always full of energy and ready to go! She likes to talk to anyone and everyone, and she loves to smile. She loves dressing up, playing with dolls, and going to the movies. She likes school and does best in a smaller classroom setting as opposed to the large classroom environment, allowing more one on one attention. Gabby needs a family full of patience and structure. She is full of energy and will keep the family very busy. She needs a family who is fully committed to her and will be her forever family. Gabby would prefer a home with a big back yard. She has siblings with whom she maintains contact with monthly, and she loves being with them. She needs a family that will continue this contact with her siblings." (Photo: Marilyn Griggs Photography) This is Beaux & Britain. Heart Gallery bio: "Beaux and Britain are both very loving boys who are full of life and show an overwhelming kindness towards animals and children younger than them. Though their verbal communication skills are limited, this has not limited their bond with each other. Beaux and Britain enjoy laughing and playing with each other. Beaux is always willing and eager to be by Britain's side experiencing all the new things that they are learning and exploring. Together these brothers have an extraordinary amount of love for each other. Beaux is very loving boy with a huge kind heart and a sweet demeanor. He is friendly and communicates easily with others. He enjoys laughing and having a fun time. He is happy playing alone or with others in a small group. He enjoys playing video games, and he is very excited to play with and speak about action-super hero figures and cartoon characters. He likes dinosaurs and knows the names of all the dinosaurs. Beaux enjoys school where he does well and receives positive reports from his teachers. There is never a dull moment when Beaux is present. He does well with dogs, as does his twin brother Britain. Britain has a reserved personality. He responds well to a structured and organized routine. Britain is non-verbal and he communicates with noises and visual prompts. Britain is happy playing alone or with an adult. He enjoys spending time with people who show him a lot of affection and attention. He loves to be praised with external rewards for his successes. Britain also is very excited to play with action-super hero figures. And he enjoys manipulative toys such as blocks. He draws great satisfaction from organizing items in a neat line. Britain enjoys school where he requires constant supervision and guidance. Britain has so much to share with his new family. He will progress best in a placement with his twin, Beaux." (Photo: Jenny Krummel Photography) This is Armani. Heart Gallery bio: "Armani, or Mani as she is affectionately called, is a sweet little girl. She enjoys tummy time, being loved on by her caregivers, and listening to all kinds of music. Armani enjoys children’s shows on Netflix, such as Spirit Riding Free and the Smurfs. She also likes to sit in her swing by a window. While she may not be able to see very much, Armani is able to bond with others. She does this through her senses of touch, smell, and hearing. She loves attention and will let her caregivers know when she isn’t getting the attention she wants. An adoptive family for Armani would need to be comfortable meeting her needs, be able to provide full-time attention and care, advocate for her, and access appropriate resources to help with her care." (Photo: Arturo Guerrero Photography) This is Marvin. Heart Gallery bio: "Marvin is a strong-minded youth who is determined to follow his own path. He is athletic and enjoys playing basketball and football. He is very competitive and loves to win! He enjoys any form of athletics, but he also enjoys drawing. Marvin does well in school where he makes friends easily. Marvin would thrive with mature parents and a well-structured home life. He would benefit from having a strong male role model." (Photo: Amanda Rodriguez Photography) This is Tristan (Gage). Heart Gallery bio: "Tristan, who prefers to be called by his middle name Gage, is an energetic and silly youth. He is sweet with a caring personality and an eager demeanor. He is very outgoing and is constantly on the move. He loves playing basketball, but also likes baseball and football. He particularly likes to follow Arkansas teams! When he is not playing or watching sports, he likes listening to music by Justin Bieber or Jayden Smith. And he likes to play video games and watch superhero movies. He takes pride in working hard in school and showing off how smart he is. He is working on valuing experiences over material items but still gets excited over money in any form. Gage easily connects with others, especially over a McDonald’s cheeseburger. He loves one-on-one attention, and giving and getting hugs. Gage is looking forward to finding his forever home with a mom who will love him and let him ride in her nice car. Gage would do great in a home that can provide love, structure, and support. He would thrive in a female led household especially if he was an only child. He hopes that they are as enthusiastic about Arkansas sports as he is. Gage would be especially excited about a family with exotic pets, and who likes to spend time outdoors." (Photo: Marilyn Griggs Photography) This is Brandon. Heart Gallery bio: "Brandon is a wild spirit full of energy and living up his middle school years. He is very outgoing and not shy at all! Brandon can be very inquisitive and has a great imagination. Brandon is a big softy and is very loving which is apparent upon first meeting him. Brandon likes the outdoors, and likes to play video games indoors. He also enjoys watching cartoons and playing with his Legos and remote control cars. Brandon would like to start a collection of collectible model cars. Brandon likes animals and enjoys caring for them and keeping them company. Brandon would like to be an only child to a loving and caring mom and dad. He would like a family that is active as he is, and likes to keep busy and explore the outdoors. Brandon’s forever family should also be animal lovers as Brandon would like a pet to play with and care for. The family should be willing to challenge and encourage Brandon to explore the things that spark his interest. They should show him they are there to support him no matter what." (Photo: Thao Nguyen Photography)

Private Adoption

Private adoption, more specifically described as "voluntary infant adoption (VIA)," can cost between $25,000 to $40,000 in Texas, according to a representative with Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services (PCHAS), a nonprofit and faith-based child and family support agency.

Through this service, an adoptive family works alongside a birth family to adopt their infant/newborn. The birth parents work with an adoptive family to create an adoption plan, according to PCHAS.

The state is minimally involved in this type of adoption, said Sibyl Kaufman, a representative with the organization. The fees associated with it go towards a list of administrative services, care and legal documentations.

Kaufman clarified the biggest difference between voluntary infant adoption and other types of adoption – foster-to-adopt and kinship care – is that in the latter two, "the birth parents are unable to care for their child to the extent that the child must be removed from the home," she said.

Since foster-to-adopt situations are very different from VIA, given no prenatal or delivery care and no "match-making" between birth and adoptive families, the fees associated with it are significantly lower, Kaufman added.

The next steps

No matter the pathway to adopt, many kids still need permanent families.

"These pathways to adoption ensure that they have a way to find a safe, loving and nurturing home they deserve," Kaufman said.

DFPS recommends that families who are even slightly interested in adopting, come to an information meeting to learn more.

Alternatively, PCHAS also has similar services and can answer any questions regarding kinship care, when the relative chooses to legally adopt the child, foster to adopt and voluntary infant adoption.

PCHAS can be reached at info@pchas.org or 800-888-1904.

