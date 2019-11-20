AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested after he allegedly fired shots at a bar in Downtown Austin.

According to Austin police, officers were called to a bar on Sixth Street just before 2 a.m. early Wednesday morning.

The Austin Police Department said the man was involved in a disturbance at the bar before leaving and coming back with a long gun.

Before the man could make it back inside the bar, people reportedly stopped him and held him until the police arrived on the scene.

The man allegedly fired shots into the air, but police said no one was hurt.

One witness told KVUE after he heard gunshots, everything turned to chaos.

"He was about 10 feet away from us. We heard someone say 'he's got a gun' and then we heard it pop off and saw the interaction going on," Christopher Kutras said. "The gun was going off and we were trying to get out of there. Everyone just started running back. It was like a scene out of a movie. It was crazy."

Police have not released the name of the man involved at this time or have said what charges he is expected to face.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

