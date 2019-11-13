AUSTIN, Texas — In Central Texas alone, there are currently more than 1000 kids up for adoption, according to Partnerships for Children. At its 2020 Heart Gallery Reveal, more than 100 children will have their photos displayed for a chance to find a permanent place to call home.

Photographers volunteered to take photos of these foster kids at their favorite places and in their favorite outfits – all leading up to the big event.

"I say it’s amazing and actually heartbreaking at the same time because they get dressed up and wear their best outfit, and they say 'Do you think someone is going to want to adopt me?'," said Kori Gough, the Executive Director at Partnerships for Children, a non-profit that supports abused and neglected children in Child Protective Services.

The sixth annual event in Austin is a special portrait exhibit of local foster children created to increase adoptions by celebrating children in foster care.

There are several kids whose photos will be displayed at the event. You cand find that full gallery online. Here are a few of those photos:

PHOTOS: Central Texas children seeking adoption at Heart Gallery This is Ka'Maurion. Heart Gallery Bio: "Ka'Maurion is a well-mannered little boy. He is very friendly and outgoing. He loves to be silly and make people laugh, or charm them with a huge smile. He is always ready to join his friends for a game of basketball. When he's not playing outside, he likes to watch Spiderman cartoons. His favorite food is chicken nuggets! Ka'Maurion is a smart little boy and would love a kind and patient family to support him as he continues to learn and grow." (Photo: Marilyn Griggs Photography) This is Billy. Heart Gallery bio: "Billy likes to go for walks and be outdoors. He is happy to show affection and he loves to give hugs. Billy is diagnosed with autism. He has limited verbal skills, but is learning sign language. He can communicate by using body language and showing his caregivers what he wants and needs. He is able to dress himself, but he prefers not to wear shoes. Billy has the ability to build attachments with caregivers and peers. He requires consistent supervision to ensure his safety. Billy does well with a routine schedule and when he knows what is expected. In school, Billy enjoys participating in outings." (Photo: Maureen Petru Photography) This is Alonzo. Heart Gallery bio: "Alonzo is a sweet, kind, and friendly child who loves playing with other children. He enjoys reading books and has an amazing book collection. He would love for someone to read books with him. He also enjoys superhero movies and Disney Channel movies. His favorite movies are Descendants and Descendants 2. He loves to sing, especially songs from movies, and is happy to perform when asked. Alonzo has many other talents! He loves to draw and he designs his own coloring books which he shares with his friends. He also likes to cook, and considers being a chef some day. Alonzo's favorite color is gold (befitting his shining personality!)" (Photo: Jenny Krummel Photography) This is Thomas. Heart Gallery bio: "Thomas (Tom) is a kind-hearted, funny, and compassionate boy. He loves to please people. He is very mannerly and opens doors for people. Tom enjoys being active and having a structured schedule. He likes to play video games, ride his bike and to listen to music. He loves to garden as a way to relax and to be in nature. Tom loves to hike and go for walks. He also likes working with his hands and putting Legos together. He is confident in his wants and will voice his opinion, but he reacts well to compromise or redirection. Tom is currently learning skills for sharing with his peers." (Photo: Marilyn Griggs Photography) This is Kendra & Te'Asia. Heart Gallery bio: "Kendra and Te'Asia are both very loving girls who are full of life and show an overwhelming empathy towards animals and children younger than them. Their verbal communication skills are limited, though this has not limited their bond with each other. In fact, it appears to have strengthened it. Both girls look for each other when separated and light up when the other enters the room. Te'Asia can easily make Kendra laugh and is very eager to hear her sister giggle. Kendra is always willing and eager to be by Te'Asia's side experiencing all the new things that they are getting to learn in school and their any new environment. They love to be read to, play with dolls, listen to music, dance, do hair, complete arts and crafts, and play outside. Kendra is the oldest but often looks for her sister for comfort. Kendra enjoys looking at books and organizing things. Te'Asia is more curious and enjoys showing others what she can do and new things she has learned. Kendra appears to understand what is being asked of her more than her sister and will try to help redirect her sister if Te'Asia cannot understand. Te'Asia loves to make others laugh and appears to enjoy making her sister laugh most of all. She is extremely curious of her environment and loves to explore everything around her." (Photo: Scott Hill, Brenham Portrait Gallery) This is Harley and Mickey. Heart Gallery bio: "Harley and Mickey are two sweet siblings who enjoy spending time together. They both are hard-working and love being outdoors. They love to go fishing at every possible chance. Mickey loves playing video games and enjoys drawing. He also loves to watch or play sports. And he enjoys watching movies, riding his bike, and helping with work projects. He loves to fish, and enjoys doing odd jobs to earn money for fishing equipment, Nerf guns, and going on outings. He is very good at helping to build and fix things. Mickey enjoys spending one-on-one time with adults. He thrives when he receives individual attention. Harley is an affectionate youth. He is very sweet and likes to give hugs. He is very honest about his feelings and likes to make others happy. He enjoys watching movies or playing outdoors with his friends. Harley loves helping his brother build and fix things. He likes doing jobs around the house to stay busy. He enjoys spending time with the grownups in his life." (Photo: Laura Acton Photography) This is Gabriella. Heart Gallery bio: "Gabriella (Gabby) is a happy little girl who seeks attention from everyone around her. She is always full of energy and ready to go! She likes to talk to anyone and everyone, and she loves to smile. She loves dressing up, playing with dolls, and going to the movies. She likes school and does best in a smaller classroom setting as opposed to the large classroom environment, allowing more one on one attention. Gabby needs a family full of patience and structure. She is full of energy and will keep the family very busy. She needs a family who is fully committed to her and will be her forever family. Gabby would prefer a home with a big back yard. She has siblings with whom she maintains contact with monthly, and she loves being with them. She needs a family that will continue this contact with her siblings." (Photo: Marilyn Griggs Photography) This is Beaux & Britain. Heart Gallery bio: "Beaux and Britain are both very loving boys who are full of life and show an overwhelming kindness towards animals and children younger than them. Though their verbal communication skills are limited, this has not limited their bond with each other. Beaux and Britain enjoy laughing and playing with each other. Beaux is always willing and eager to be by Britain's side experiencing all the new things that they are learning and exploring. Together these brothers have an extraordinary amount of love for each other. Beaux is very loving boy with a huge kind heart and a sweet demeanor. He is friendly and communicates easily with others. He enjoys laughing and having a fun time. He is happy playing alone or with others in a small group. He enjoys playing video games, and he is very excited to play with and speak about action-super hero figures and cartoon characters. He likes dinosaurs and knows the names of all the dinosaurs. Beaux enjoys school where he does well and receives positive reports from his teachers. There is never a dull moment when Beaux is present. He does well with dogs, as does his twin brother Britain. Britain has a reserved personality. He responds well to a structured and organized routine. Britain is non-verbal and he communicates with noises and visual prompts. Britain is happy playing alone or with an adult. He enjoys spending time with people who show him a lot of affection and attention. He loves to be praised with external rewards for his successes. Britain also is very excited to play with action-super hero figures. And he enjoys manipulative toys such as blocks. He draws great satisfaction from organizing items in a neat line. Britain enjoys school where he requires constant supervision and guidance. Britain has so much to share with his new family. He will progress best in a placement with his twin, Beaux." (Photo: Jenny Krummel Photography)

According to Gough, since the Heart Gallery started, the likelihood that any of the children groups listed above would get adopted went from 1% to 60%.

"So often, the only portraits we had of these kids to showcase (them) were taken from caseworkers' phones or grainy images from just a portable camera, and nobody had any other way to see them," Gough said.

The unfortunate reality is that kids who do not get adopted by the time they age out of the foster care system are significantly more likely to become pregnant, homeless, or incarcerated.

Chelsy Alexander did not want that to happen to her kids, who she adopted at the ages of 8 and 12 years old. Five years later, she is amazed by the journey.

She said this event is some kids 'last chance.'

"They never did anything wrong. None of this is their fault but they need love and they need support just like everybody does," said Alexander.

Alexander believes these photos allow families to see the bright smiles and true personalities of these kids.

"When you see these photos it really tugs on people’s hearts, and that’s the goal out there – to see that there are kids out there still waiting for a home a forever family," Alexander explained.

In addition to this year's gallery, organizers will release the Heart Gallery 2020 book, filled with more than 200 kids portraits and descriptions of their passions.

Partnerships for Children will also announce the launch of a new app that will make it easier for Heart Gallery of Central Texas volunteers to exhibit portraits of adoptable children and teens around Central Texas.

The portrait reveal is Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Blanton Museum of Art. It is free to the public.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

