15-year-old Central Texan hopes to get adopted before adulthood

In Forever Families, KVUE highlights Javier, a sweet and determined boy who wants to join the military when he grows up.

AUSTIN, Texas — At just 15-years-old, Javier has mapped out his life's journey, from what he wants to be when he grows up to who he wants to be as a person. The only thing missing from the equation – a family to call his own.

Javier has grown up with a heart that cares for others. Like any other teen, he likes catching up with friends, playing sports, and spending time outdoors at the lake or beach.

He also has his sights on ROTC, a program that prepares high school and college students for a life in the military.

"Physical fitness is kind of a big thing for me," he told KVUE about why he wants to go into the military. He also said it offers a vast variety of job opportunities he can explore.

When Javier is not immersing himself in his extracurriculars, he values his time reading a book or drawing.

"It gets my mind off things," he explained.

He describes himself as sometimes serious when he has a goal to reach or a bad day, but he always tries to be very nice and generous.

Javier hopes his future family has two parents and a sibling. He would not mind a dog either! More importantly, he hopes whatever family brings him in has time to spend with him and is supportive of all his goals in life.

He enjoys quiet time, so having his own room would be a plus!

To learn more about Javier or send an inquiry to adopt, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.