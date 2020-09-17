Forever Families: Meet Kimeon

The 13-year-old wants a family who plays sports and will help him navigate his emotions.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three hours a day at least is how much time Kimeon dedicates to playing basketball. It is his dream after all.

The 13-year-old is as active as they come. His love for basketball started young when he played with his cousins. Since then, his competitive and athletic nature pushes him to get better every day.

But he is a big fan of any sport, whether its watching it, playing it in person or playing it on video games.

Off the court, Kimeon is just as talented. His steady hand lets him express himself through drawing and playing the piano.

"It helps me relax," Kimeon said.

When he grows up, he wants to be a basketball player, but one who uses his platform to make a difference in peoples' lives just like others have done for him.

"I want to give to charity and help people who have no homes and stuff," he said.

But first, the young, bright, energetic and kind boy wants to find a home of his own.

"An active family that likes to do sports and like and a family that can help me get through my stuff like my behaviors," Kimeon said. "When I get mad they can help me calm down."

Finding a forever family is important to Kimeon, who said he has been in the foster care system for a while now.

"I honestly want to be able to find a family that can take care of me forever, that makes me happy," he said.

His adoption preparation specialist, Jennifer Cuellar, picked up Kimeon's case a few years back. She said he will do well with a family involved in the community.

"Kimeon has a big heart. I think that is going to be the main thing that sticks out about Kimeon," she said. "He is trusting. He wants to give everyone the benefit of the doubt."

Kimeon likes to take in new environments and people quietly at first, but he gets comfortable quickly. He is very receptive to learning and experiencing new things.

While this only barely scratches this surface of who Kimeon is, any family who adopts him will realize they are making a slam dunk.

To learn more about Kimeon or send an inquiry to adopt, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.