Austin 12-year-old who's deaf hoping to be adopted by family fluent in ASL

In Forever Families, KVUE highlights Meilin, a 12-year-old girl who is deaf. She is looking for a family fluent in ASL to give her a good life.

AUSTIN, Texas — On the vast Texas plains, Meilin feels the breeze and takes in the green land around her, as she optimistically hopes and waits for the perfect family to give her a forever home.

Meilin's foster family takes her out to their farm often, where she gets to play football and ride horses, two activities she has come to love.

She also loves animals and hopes someday she can be a veterinarian.

Meilin is setting herself up for success to do just that. The bright and driven 12-year-old does well in school, especially in science. Math, on the other hand, Meilin said she can do without.

The 12-year-old is bright and driven. In fact, she already has her sights set on attending Gallaudet University when she is older, a school for the deaf and hard of hearing in Washington D.C.

"That's one of my goals," she told KVUE's Tori Larned.

While, she has her future laid out for her, as much as 12-year-old can at least, Meilin needs a family fluent in American Sign Language who can support her on this journey.

"She needs parents who are going to accept her for who she is and be able to communicate with her and understand what she is saying and feeling," said Amanda Whisenhunt, Meilin's CPS adoption caseworker.

To learn more about Meilin or send an inquiry to adopt, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.