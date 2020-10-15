9-year-old Ninja Turtle steps out of the shadows in hopes of getting adopted

In Forever Families, KVUE highlights Matthew B., an adventurous, smart and kind-hearted young boy who wants a family to call his own.

AUSTIN, Texas — Every kid deserves to dream big growing up. Matthew B. has always wanted to be a Ninja Turtle, and with his kind heart, agility and turtle shell, he is well on his way to being one.

"They like fighting crimes and they like solving mysteries and they are trying to stay in the shadows because they are turtles," Matthew said.

Yet, unlike these hidden superheroes, Matthew wants to step out of the shadows, hoping someday soon a family will finally see him.

"I want a nice family. Outgoing. Supportive," he said.

The 9-year-old loves spending time outside, either playing soccer or creating his own obstacle courses. He said he loves meeting new people so he can make them smile.

When he isn't scrambling around to burn his energy, Matthew likes stimulating his mind. He loves school because of math class, but in his free time, he bundles up in a book.

Like any child in his situation, Matthew has faced numerous challenges he had to overcome, according to his caseworker Little Sorrells. However, she said he is open and aware, so they are able to talk through any situation.

These difficulties he faces at no fault to his own has not stopped him from living life to the fullest.

"As soon as he walks in a room with anybody he is just full of energy, full of life. He's very very smart. He's the sweetest little boy ever,' Sorrells said.

Sorrells said Matthew needs a family who is patient, encouraging and outgoing.

To learn more about Matthew or send an inquiry to adopt, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.