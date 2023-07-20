These four sisters dream of finding one forever family

Sisters Aspen, Hailey, Maria and Rosie want to be adopted together after two years in foster care.

AUSTIN, Texas — Little girls should be able to relax and play without a worry in the world. But these four sisters haven't exactly had a stress-free childhood.

Aspen is the oldest at 13. Hailey is 12, Maria is nine and Rosie is six. The sisters have been in foster care for two years.

Aspen lives in a different group home than her younger sisters. But the girls are hoping they can be reunited someday by being adopted by the same forever family.

"I'm hoping for us to be together in a happy family," Aspen said. "Because when we grow up, we want to make a big old house for the four of us, and we can all live together."

Rosie also chimed in with her thoughts.

"We cannot go apart. Because we're sisters," she said.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with the girls at the Museum of Illusions in the Domain. The staff was so kind and accommodating to the sisters.

"What we're really wanting is to be loved and cared for," Aspen said. "We want that instead of getting child abuse. We want someone to melt our hearts, to make us feel happy,"

The girls said no matter what happens, they will always be best friends. They all love painting and drawing and anything that allows them to be artistic.

To learn more about these sisters or to put in an inquiry to adopt them, visit their page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

