Forever Families: Meet Kendyl and Isaiah, a pair of brothers hoping to be adopted together

Kendyl and Isaiah are looking for a safe, active environment with mentors that they can look up to.

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — Brothers Kendyl and Isaiah have been in and out of foster care throughout their childhood. Now they are determined to find their forever family.

Kendyl is the youngest at 11 years old and will begin 7th grade in the fall. Isaiah is 12 years old and will begin 8th grade in the fall.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker asked the boys what they would want in a forever family.

"A safe environment and active," Kendyl said.

"So we can play sports," Isaiah added.

The two spent the day with Latoya Easter, owner of Worc Fitness Studio in Liberty Hill. A former basketball coach, Easter shared some wisdom about how to build stamina mentally and physically.

"Every time you're exercising, you are performing to be better at the next thing. So even if you don't like it, that's when you really gotta push through, bigger, faster, stronger," Easter said.

Kendyl and Isaiah have had to push through a lot. They first entered into foster care in 2015 before going back to their biological parents for two years, then returning to foster care.

When asked if they had anything else they would like to add in their interview, the younger brother, Kendyl, said, "Tell them be happy and follow your dreams."

The boys said they try to find older kids and mentors they can look up to, and they would like to find something like that with their new forever family.

To learn more about Kendyl and Isaiah or to put in an inquiry to adopt them, visit their page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

