DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Be extra cautious if you're in the Dripping Springs area.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that a rabid raccoon was found in the front yard at a home in Dripping Springs last month.

According to officials, the raccoon attacked dogs at the home near the 700 block of East Creek Road back on Nov. 26.

The raccoon was tested by the Department of State Health Services and tested positive for the rabies virus, the sheriff's office said.

If you think you or someone you know may have been in contact with this raccoon, call the Hays County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Unit at 512-393-7896 or the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at 254-778-6744.

