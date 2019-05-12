AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is expected to vote on Thursday on a resolution that could delay the June 2020 Austin police cadet class.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley's handling of racism allegations are currently being investigated. The investigation comes after complaints against former Austin Assistant Chief Justin Newsom, who allegedly used racial slurs against other members of the department.

This resolution calls for an additional investigation to take place, along with an audit of the cadet classes.

"While there is currently a third-party investigation into those allegations, my colleagues and I have brought forward a proposed resolution today that seeks a deeper dive into the department in order to surface the extent that bigotry or racism inform APD's basic protocols, practices, and officer behavior," said Councilmember Natasha Harper-Madison.

Harper-Madison said if the resolution is passed, there is still a chance that all three cadet classes would go on as scheduled for next year.

She said that depends on if staff and the APD meet the benchmarks laid out in the resolution, which include proficiency in leadership, training, and diversity in staff and recruitment.

"I understand that some people are concerned about delays and that it could be costly, but I believe the cost of discrimination continuing to fester in any department in Austin is much higher," said Mayor Pro-Tem Delia Garza, who joined Councilmember Harper-Madison at a press conference on Thursday morning, ahead of the council meeting.

According to Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday, there are more than 170 vacancies within the Austin Police Department.

"The citizens of Austin and our officers are in danger with a staffing shortage of this magnitude," said Casaday. "Any stoppage will most likely cause irreparable harm to our department, which could take years to recover from."

Casaday said, regardless of what comes from the expected vote, he believes the June class will go on as scheduled. Harper-Madison said she is in favor of the third cadet class still happening.

The investigation into Manley's handling of the racist allegations is expected to be finished around June.

The police department will still train cadets in classes held in February and in the fall of 2020.

Casaday believes the results of the investigation will come in the next month or two.

