WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County deputies are investigating after a head-on crash on FM 1325 killed two people early Friday morning.

According to Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody, the crash happened at 15601 FM 1325. It was near Mopac and SH 45. The sheriff tweeted about the crash that involved two cars around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Both drivers were reportedly killed in the crash.

FM 1325 was closed for an extended period of time as deputies investigated the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

