'People were afraid to come to this area' | East Austin has changed a lot over the years and Tamale House's owner has witnessed the area's growth

Diana Valera feels East Austin has been neglected over the years. She closed Tamale House in 2000, but reopened in 2012, feeling the area was moving forward.

AUSTIN, Texas — There's nothing like biting into some delicious tamales, a popular dish across Latin America.

KVUE spoke to the owner of Tamale House, a neighborhood spot in East Austin that's been around for decades. However, getting the business to where it is today wasn't an easy task.

It's no secret East Austin has changed a lot over the years.

"When I opened in '84, it was a time when people were afraid to come over to this area," owner Diana Valera said.

Before it was known as "trendy," East Austin was a place some people avoided. Valera felt her neighborhood was neglected.

"It kept this area kind of not developing in the same direction as the other areas of Austin," she said. "And a lot of the character and the traditions that are unique to the Hispanic and African-American culture were maintained."

Tamale House was and still is one of East Austin's gems. Valera closed it in 2000, but in 2012, her kids encouraged her to open it back up.

"They felt, and I felt as well, that the area was developing in a way that it would probably be good to reopen," Valera said.

The family-owned business has witnessed all of the area's growth. Valera said it's rich in culture, traditions, food and music.

Her dream is to continue preserving the area and the Tamale House name. The business has no intentions of going anywhere.

"I'm glad that we're still here because, on this street, which is the Sixth Street, you're probably just three of the original family businesses," Valera said.

She'll continue cooking and sharing her family's traditions because it's what makes her restaurant and East Austin special.

