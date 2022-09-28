How an Argentinian migrant brought one of the first tango classes to Austin

When Monica Caivano, the co-founder of Esquina Tango, moved to the states, she quickly realized there was no one offering tango classes, and so she got to work.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas continues to grow and become more diverse every day. As KVUE proudly celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to highlight one Latina who's brought a little bit of Argentinian spice to East Austin.

Monica Caivano, the co-founder of Esquina Tango, began teaching tango in Austin in 1997. But her career in tango actually began way back in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when she was only a teenager.

"I just really love anything that has to do with the expression of the body connecting with other people," said Caivano.

When she moved to the Lone Star State, Caivano quickly realized there was no one offering tango classes.

"We couldn't find anybody," said Caivano. "We found a couple of dancers, and we started meeting in somebody's living room and, you know, and practicing."

Over time more residents began joining them, causing the living room they practiced in to became too small. Once the class moved into a larger studio, Caivano eventually founded her own in East Austin.

"East Austin is what felt the most connected to our roots," added Caivano. "Has more life, more culture, more diversity, felt more urban."

Before Esquina Tango was in its current building, Caivano said it was originally a church.

"It needed a lot of love," Caivano said.

As part of the renovation process, the floors were changed, the walls were patched and painted to become what it is today.

20 years ago, when Caivano moved to the U.S., her business was nothing but a dream. After building her tango studio to what it is today, Caivano realized it has become an East Austin gem.

"It's like it's part of the landscape of Austin," Caivano said.