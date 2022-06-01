Kevin Hart's 'Reality Check' tour coming to Austin at Moody Center

The comedy icon is set to perform at the Moody Center on Sunday, Aug. 7.

AUSTIN, Texas — Comedy icon Kevin Hart is taking his jokes on the road again after announcing his first major tour in nearly four years.

Hart's tour will make a stop in Austin. He'll take the stage at the UT's brand-new Moody Center on Sunday, Aug. 7. If you can't make Austin's show, Hart will also be performing at the Toyota Center in Houston on Aug. 5, at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas on Aug. 12 and at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Aug. 13.

“I am hype as s--- to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh. I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!” the comic said in a press release.

The "Reality Check Tour" will be a completely phone-free experience. Those who attend will have to secure their phones in individual pouches provided by Yondr that can only be opened at the end of the event or in designated phone areas within the venue.

Attendees will maintain possession of their own devices stored in pouches, but anyone seen using their device during the performance will be escorted out by security.

For the health and safety of everyone attending, the event will abide by local laws, guidance from public health authorities, and venue COVID-19 policies, according to the Moody Center website. The event page says that "while there are currently no restrictions, enhanced health and safety policies, including the requirement of a negative COVID-19 test (or alternatively proof of full vaccination), may be put in place at any time prior to the show date at the discretion of the venue, presenter, or tour."

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. at KevinHartNation.com. There is also a presale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 16, through Feb. 17.

