iHeartCountry Festival coming to Austin's Moody Center

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, the Zac Brown Band and more are scheduled to play the festival.

AUSTIN, Texas — Get ready, country fans! A major festival is coming to Austin this spring.

"Country music fans across the country look forward to the iHeartCountry Festival each and every year," said Rod Phillips, executive vice president of programming for iHeartCountry. “We are thrilled to have such an incredible lineup perform at this year’s show and are especially excited to bring our nationally-recognized event to the new Moody Center in Austin for the first time.”

iHeartMedia's country stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com on May 7, starting at 7 p.m. CT.

Capital One cardholders have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. CT through Thursday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT. Pre-sale information and tickets can be found here. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 4, at noon CT via Ticketmaster.

The Moody Center will replace the Frank Erwin Center at the University of Texas at Austin and will be home to UT women's and men's basketball games, concerts and other sporting and community events. The center is set to open in April with two nights of performances by George Strait, Willie Nelson and Randy Rogers Band.

Other artists set to play the Moody Center this year include The Eagles, Bon Jovi, John Mayer, Justin Bieber, Jimmy Buffet, Jack White, The Killers, Iron Maiden and Shawn Mendes, among others.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter | Instagram