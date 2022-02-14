Lago Vista's cheer team has won a national championship

The district announced the athletes' win Sunday evening.

LAGO VISTA, Texas — A big congratulations to the Lago Vista High School cheer team! The cheerleaders have won a national championship.

In January, the cheer team won its second straight UIL state championship in the 3A D1 category. The team also won first place for fight song and first place for band chant.

The state title win was the program's third in the past four years. The Vikings cheer team also won state championships in 2019 and 2021 and, in 2020, the team finished in second place.

Along with their state championship title, the team won a bid to cheer at the 2022 Universal Cheerleaders Association's National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando this past weekend. It was there that the cheerleaders took the top spot in the Large Varsity DII category.

LARGE VARSITY DII GAME DAY AWARDS



1.Lago Vista HShttps://t.co/vplKHfERuV Oak HS

2.Lumberton High School

3.Delaware Valley Regional HS

4.Sumrall High School

5.North Hunterdon HS

6.Spain Park HS

7.Cullman High School

8.Hardin Jefferson HS#UCANationals — UCA (@UCAupdates) February 14, 2022

On Sunday, Feb. 13, Lago Vista ISD posted a photo of the team on social media with the caption, "National Champs!"

