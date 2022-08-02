The Who to play Austin's Moody Center this May

Tickets for the May 3 show go on sale on Friday, Feb. 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Moody Center has an announcement that fans of The Who will really want to know: the legendary rock band will make a stop in Austin this spring!

The Who's 2022 tour, "The Who Hits Back! Tour," will stop at the Moody Center on May 3. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. CT on the Moody Center's website.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. CT through Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10 p.m. CT. The band's fan club presale starts on Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT and runs through Thursday at 10 p.m., and the Moody Center's newsletter subscriber presale will run on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. CT.

According to a press release from the Moody Center, The Who are hitting most of the cities they were set to play in 2020, plus multiple new stops, including the show in Austin. The Who Hits Back! Tour will be two legs, spring and fall, with a summer break in between.

"Pete [Townshend] and I said we’d be back, but we didn't think we'd have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around," said Roger Daltrey, singer for The Who. "So many livelihoods have been impacted due to COVID, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together – the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know-how, by giving it everything we got.”

The tour will feature The Who's full live band including Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend, guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls, as well as orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

In addition to the Austin show, The Who will play two other Texas venues: the American Airlines Center in Dallas on May 5 and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas, on May 8.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter