Things to do in Austin this weekend: UT commencement, Lakefest and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a Texas-sized graduation celebration to an air guitar championship, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.
Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend:
Lakefest is a three-day drag boat racing event at Lakeside Park and Johnson Park in Marble Falls. On Friday, boating fans can kick off race weekend by heading to Johnson Park for "Show & Shine" to meet the drivers and check out their rigs.
The first race begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Races continue through 5 p.m. and start again at 8 a.m. on Sunday. Learn more.
When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Lakeside Park (305 Buena Vista Drive) and Johnson Park (230 Avenue J) in Marble Falls
It's almost time for the latest batch of Longhorns to become Texas Exes. The University of Texas at Austin will hold its campus-wide commencement ceremony this Saturday, May 21, from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Emmanuel Acho will be the commencement speaker. Check out our guide for everything you need to know about commencement.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, 2139 San Jacinto Blvd.
Looking for something weird to do this weekend? Say it with us: air guitar championships. On Saturday night, all levels of air guitarists will compete in two rounds consisting of 60-second performances, where they will be judged on "technical merit, stage presence and 'airness,'" all in an attempt to be crowned a champion for Austin.
It's $5 to enter the competition. First place gets $300 and an entry to the U.S. finals to compete on ESPN for the U.S. title. Second and third places will win swag from Alamo Drafthouse and other local companies.
When: preshow at 7 p.m. Saturday, competition begins at 8 p.m.
Where: The Highball Austin, 1120 S. Lamar Blvd.
Other events going on:
- Round Rock Express vs. El Paso Chihuahuas – Friday through Sunday at Dell Diamond. Fireworks on Friday, postgame concert by The Spazmatics on Saturday.
- Eagles – Friday at Moody Center
- Butler Trail 50th Birthday Party – Saturday at Vic Mathias Shores
- Hannah Gadsby – Saturday at the Paramount (Friday show is sold out)
- Y'all Out Boy - Austin's Pop Punk & Emo Cover Band – Saturday at Empire Control Room & Garage
- City-Wide Vintage Sale – Saturday and Sunday at Palmer Events Center
- Austin FC vs. Orlando City – Sunday at Q2 Stadium
- Bleachers with Allison Ponthier – Sunday at Stubb's (Saturday show is sold out)
- Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band – Sunday at ACL Live
