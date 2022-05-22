Things to do in Austin this weekend: UT commencement, Lakefest and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a Texas-sized graduation celebration to an air guitar championship, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend:

Lakefest is a three-day drag boat racing event at Lakeside Park and Johnson Park in Marble Falls. On Friday, boating fans can kick off race weekend by heading to Johnson Park for "Show & Shine" to meet the drivers and check out their rigs.

The first race begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Races continue through 5 p.m. and start again at 8 a.m. on Sunday. Learn more.

When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Lakeside Park (305 Buena Vista Drive) and Johnson Park (230 Avenue J) in Marble Falls

It's almost time for the latest batch of Longhorns to become Texas Exes. The University of Texas at Austin will hold its campus-wide commencement ceremony this Saturday, May 21, from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Emmanuel Acho will be the commencement speaker. Check out our guide for everything you need to know about commencement.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, 2139 San Jacinto Blvd.

Looking for something weird to do this weekend? Say it with us: air guitar championships. On Saturday night, all levels of air guitarists will compete in two rounds consisting of 60-second performances, where they will be judged on "technical merit, stage presence and 'airness,'" all in an attempt to be crowned a champion for Austin.

It's $5 to enter the competition. First place gets $300 and an entry to the U.S. finals to compete on ESPN for the U.S. title. Second and third places will win swag from Alamo Drafthouse and other local companies.

When: preshow at 7 p.m. Saturday, competition begins at 8 p.m.

Where: The Highball Austin, 1120 S. Lamar Blvd.

