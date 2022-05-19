UT Austin's campus-wide spring commencement is Saturday. Here's what you need to know

The ceremony will be held at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's almost time for the latest batch of Longhorns to become Texas Exes. The University of Texas at Austin will hold its campus-wide commencement ceremony this Saturday, May 21.

The ceremony will be held at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. The stadium is located at 2139 San Jacinto Blvd.

This commencement celebrates UT's 139th class of graduating seniors.

The commencement speaker will be Emmanuel Acho, a former Texas Football and NFL linebacker, No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and Emmy-winning host and TV analyst. UT President Jay Hartzell and Student Body President Kiara Kabbara are also scheduled to speak at the ceremony.

The ceremony will be livestreamed here.

Below, you can find more information on individual school convocations, plus ticket and parking information for the campus-wide commencement ceremony.

Convocations and graduate recognition moments

Prior to the campus-wide commencement ceremony on Saturday night, UT's individual colleges, schools and departments will hold their convocations and graduate recognition moments.

For information on times and locations for each convocation and graduate recognition moment, click here.

Ticket info for campus-wide commencement

Tickets are required for graduates and guests to attend the university-wide ceremony in person. Tickets are free of charge and are available electronically only. There is no in-person ticket distribution for the university-wide commencement.

All graduates must secure a graduate ticket to enter the campus-wide commencement. Graduates were emailed a link to the ticket site specific to their college or school on May 10. The promotional code for the site is the graduate's EID, and graduates must use the link provided in the email as it is specific to the college or school they are graduating in.

That ticket will allow the graduate to participate in the processional that starts the university-wide commencement ceremony. Graduates will enter with their classmates from their college or school and will be seated on the field with their college or school. Graduates with majors in more than one college or school will have to choose one to sit with.

Tickets are also required for all guests attending the university-wide commencement. Tickets are free and available now. There is no limit to the number of guests a graduate may invite to the university-wide commencement ceremony.

Parking info for campus-wide commencement

For information about parking closest to a specific college, school or department convocation ceremony, click here. Worth noting: Parking priority will be given to permit holders on Thursday and Friday as those are regular business days.

As for Saturday's university-wide ceremony, UT says all parking garages and parking lots with capacity will be available. The Manor Garage will serve as the designated parking location for those in need of ADA shuttle access to the ceremony.

Additional information on campus parking for visitors, including garage locations, is available on UT's Parking Website.

Commencement guests who use rideshare options to travel to and from the university-wide commencement ceremony can use the designated drop-off/pick-up location on the south curb of Dean Keeton, between Robert Dedman Drive and Red River Street.

Commencement text alerts

UT has a text system for commencement updates. Guests can receive text messages about parking, traffic and information about event delays or cancellations by texting UTGRAD22 to 888-777. You will receive a confirmation text verifying your enrollment. All numbers will be purged following the spring commencement ceremony.

