Things to do in the Austin area this Labor Day weekend: Tailgating, tattoos and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From Texas tailgating to a tattoo invitational, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

College football is back on the Forty Acres! The Texas Longhorns face off against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks for the 2022 season opener on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (DKR). Tailgating events run all day, and kickoff is at 7 p.m.

When: Tailgating events all day Saturday; kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Where: Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, located at 2130 San Jacinto Blvd.

The "Pie in the Sky Day" celebration returns to Kyle, the "Pie Capital of Texas," this weekend. This will be the first time the event is held in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pie-related activities include a pie toss, pie walk, pie baking contest, pie eating contest, pie vendors and more. The event will also include a vendor market, live music, hot air balloon rides and more.

When: noon to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gregg-Clarke Park, located at 1231 W. Center Street in Kyle

This weekend, the Palmer Events Center will host the Austin Tattoo Invitational. The event will bring more than 200 tattoo artists to Austin to show off their work.

When: Friday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

Where: Palmer Events Center, located at 900 Barton Springs Road

