The Texas Football season kicks off Saturday. Here's what you need to know

We broke down the basics about attending the first Texas Longhorns football game of the 2022 season.

AUSTIN, Texas — College football is back on the Forty Acres! The Texas Longhorns face off against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks for the 2022 season opener on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (DKR). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Will it rain? What happens if it does?

Longhorn fans may want to pack their ponchos. The KVUE Weather Team is monitoring the potential for widespread showers and storms Saturday afternoon and evening, which could include kickoff time. Shower and storm potential will be highest in the afternoon and early evening. Take a look at our forecast timeline for the game.

All Texas Football games are rain or shine, and all tickets are non-refundable. A game will be suspended if rain is so heavy that there's no visibility or if there is lightning within a certain number of miles. Only in the event of lightning will officials advise fans to seek shelter and evacuate DKR.

Remember: umbrellas are not allowed inside the stadium, so plan accordingly.

Tailgating at UT: Game day timeline

Everybody knows the Texas Football game day fun starts long before kickoff. Below is a gameday timeline:

7 a.m. – Parking lots open

– Parking lots open 2 p.m. – Bevo Blvd. and Hook 'Em Hangout open

– Bevo Blvd. and Hook 'Em Hangout open 3 p.m. – Still Austin Music Lounge and Tito's Tailgate at Longhorn City Limits open

– Still Austin Music Lounge and Tito's Tailgate at Longhorn City Limits open 4 p.m. – The Bevo Parade begins; Drew Fish Band perform at Longhorn City Limits

– The Bevo Parade begins; Drew Fish Band perform at Longhorn City Limits 4:15 p.m. – Fans line up at the North Entrance of Bevo Blvd. for the Stadium Stampede

– Fans line up at the North Entrance of Bevo Blvd. for the Stadium Stampede 4:30 p.m. – The Stadium Stampede begins

– The Stadium Stampede begins 4:45 p.m. – Texas Longhorns arrive by bus

– Texas Longhorns arrive by bus 5 p.m. – Stadium gates open

– Stadium gates open 5:30 p.m. – Men's/Women's Tennis signing autographs on Bevo Blvd.; Charley Crockett performs at Longhorn City Limits

– Men's/Women's Tennis signing autographs on Bevo Blvd.; Charley Crockett performs at Longhorn City Limits 6:30 p.m. – Bevo Blvd. and Hook 'Em Hangout close

– Bevo Blvd. and Hook 'Em Hangout close 7:06 p.m. – Kickoff vs. ULM

– Kickoff vs. ULM Postgame: Silent disco at Longhorn City Limits

How can I get to DKR? Where can I park?

If you're driving or catching a rideshare to DKR, here's a looking at how pregame and postgame traffic flow will work.

Once you arrive, you'll need to know where to park. This map shows parking options and ADA dropoffs and checkpoints. If you want to pay for parking ahead of time, you can find options here.

There are also a number of Capital Metro bus route options you can take to get to the game. Learn more.

Need help getting around DRK once you get there? A map of the stadium can be found on page 38 of this week's football program.

Which items are prohibited at DKR?

First, it's important to note that a clear bag policy will be in effect at all Texas Longhorns home games. Approved bags include:

Bags that are clear plastic and don't exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches

One-gallon clear resealable plastic storage bags

Clutch bags, purses or wallets that are smaller than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches

Texas Athletics will allow 3.4 ounce individual-sized hand sanitizer bottles, sanitary wipes and all applicable medical exceptions for the 2022 season.

The following items are prohibited at games:

Artificial noisemakers

Large bags

Banners, flags, flag poles, selfie sticks, signs and umbrellas

Cameras with detachable lenses greater than 10 inches, GoPros, video cameras and tripods

Coolers

Explosive and flammable materials, disabling chemicals and other dangerous items

Outside food

Water: One sealed, soft plastic bottle of water (up to one liter) is permitted, but no other outside beverages or beverage containers are permitted Free water fountains are available to refill

Items deemed a safety hazard or annoyance, including Frisbees, balloons, projectiles, laser pointers and fireworks

Pets, except service dogs

Strollers

Tobacco products

Weapons: No weapons of any kind are permitted in DKR. Any individual carrying a weapon on campus must secure their weapon in their vehicle or other property prior to entering the stadium

Who is the starting quarterback?

On Aug. 19, Head Coach Steve Sarkisian announced that Quinn Ewers will be the Longhorns' starting quarterback this season. Hudson Card is expected to join the second team.

Ewers is a redshirt freshman who transferred to Austin this past January from Ohio State. The Texas native played high school football at Southlake Carroll, where he was ranked No. 1 nationally overall by 247Sports, Rivals and ON3.

Is UT still in the Big 12?

Yes – for now. The Texas Longhorns will be leaving the Big 12 in the future, but not until 2025.

In July 2021, the UT System voted to accept an invite to join the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in 2025. The Longhorns' biggest Big 12 rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, will also be joining the SEC that year.

Fans will get a peak at UT's future in the SEC during Game 2 of the 2022 season versus Alabama Crimson Tide next Saturday, Sept. 10.