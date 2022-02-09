Will it rain at the Texas Football game?

Grab your poncho because we're tracking the potential for widespread showers across Central Texas on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The KVUE Weather Team is monitoring the potential for widespread showers and storms Saturday afternoon and evening, which could include kickoff for the Texas Longhorns' first game of the 2022 football season.

Shower and storm potential will be highest in the afternoon and early evening. As of midday Friday, here is a look at the current storm timeline based off of recent high-resolution forecast model runs.

Timeline

12:30 p.m. – Scattered light showers along with isolated storms are possible as an upper-level trough remains situated over Texas.

3:30 p.m. – Storms grow more widely scattered as the boundary continues to move south through the KVUE viewing area. Some heavy downpours could create flooding concerns.

The entire KVUE viewing area is under a "slight" risk for excessive rainfall on Saturday.

6 p.m. – Game attendees should plan on widespread showers and storms leading up to kickoff. Roadways could be slick and extra time should be scheduled for commuting. We'll continue to monitor the potential for heavy downpours that could lead to flooding.

7 p.m. kickoff – High-resolution forecast model runs still show the potential for lingering storms at the time of kickoff. Lightning will be possible, which could delay the game's start time.

10 p.m. – Scattered showers could still continue through the evening hours, but hopefully, storms will have moved south enough to where lightning is not a concern.

In regard to temperatures, showers should keep temperatures around kickoff in the lower 80s. As the evening progresses, we expect temperatures to fall into the 70s.

Game attendees should make sure to pack a poncho as umbrellas are not allowed in DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. For everything else you need to know about attending the game, check out our game day guide.

The KVUE Weather Team will continue to monitor the storm potential throughout Central Texas and provide updates on air and online. For the latest weather updates, download the KVUE app.

In the meantime, here is a look at your extended forecast:

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube